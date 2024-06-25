West Herts College celebrates glowing Ofsted report with ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’ grades

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Herts College Group is thrilled to announce its recent Ofsted inspection results. Conducted from April 23 to April 26, 2024, the inspection awarded the College Group an overall effectiveness grade of 'Good', with five of the nine areas achieving the highest possible outcome of 'Outstanding' or ‘Strong’.

This achievement underscores the College's dedication to delivering high-quality education across its campuses in Hemel Hempstead, Watford and Luton. The inspection's comprehensive evaluation highlighted several key areas of excellence and notable achievements, reinforcing the group's commitment to academic excellence and student success.

Key highlights from the inspection report:• Overall Effectiveness: Good• The Quality of Education: Good• Behaviour and Attitudes: Good• Personal Development: Outstanding• Leadership and Management: Outstanding• Education Programmes for Young People: Good• Adult Learning Programmes: Outstanding• Apprenticeships: Good• Provision for Learners with High Needs: Outstanding• Contribution to meeting skills needs: Strong

West Herts College Hemel Hempstead Campus

Contribution to meeting skills needs is a new judgement and includes outcome grades of ‘Limited’, ‘Reasonable’ and ‘Strong’. Three inspectors were assigned to this area of the College’s work to evaluate its contributions to skills across the region. The outcome of ‘Strong’ is a significant achievement and demonstrates that the College is preparing its students for successful careers for in-demand jobs.

Ofsted noted that the college’s emphasis on additional qualifications and relevant work experience prepares students effectively for future employment by focusing on the skills required in industry. As well as this, adult learners are particularly motivated, showing high completion rates and progression to further education or employment.

The report emphasised the supportive, friendly, and inclusive environment fostered, which is highly valued by learners and apprentices. The college’s commitment to personal development was particularly commended, with an 'Outstanding' rating that reflects the individual attention and resources provided to each student. Learners with high needs benefit from individualised support and adaptive technologies, making significant progress and often securing employment through supported internships.

Leaders at West Herts College Group have demonstrated a strategic approach to meeting local and regional skills needs, working closely with employers and stakeholders. The college is recognised for its strong civic presence and its role as an anchor institution in the local communities, actively contributing to skills forums and community projects.

Gill Worgan, Principal and CEO at West Herts College Group said: “We are all extremely proud of our inspection grades, the outcomes are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff. The feedback from inspectors about the work being done across the College, its impact on local people, businesses and communities, was amazing to hear.

“We’re extremely grateful for the contributions of employers and strategic partners who have worked closely with us to develop our curriculum, ensuring that our students are equipped with the skills they need for their future careers. This Ofsted report is a testament to the success of this work and we’re excited to continue building on our strong contributions.”