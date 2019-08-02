‘Unreserved apology’ from school’s bosses

A £9,857-a-year school which was shut down last year has finally issued an “unreserved apology” after being accused of “blaming parents for its own failures”.

Rudfolf Steiner School Kings Langley (RSSKL) shut its doors 12 months ago after a three-year saga.

However the organisation which founded the school in 1945 still exists – and trustees have sent an apology to all parents.

It says: “We fully accept that the school closed for its failure to meet the Independent Schools Standard and refute all claims and suggestions that ex-parents are responsible for the closure of the school.

“We RSSKL Trustees apologise for the ongoing distress arising from our failures.”

The closure of the school was a controversial topic in Kings Langley. A significant number of residents of the village had moved there so that their children could attend RSSKL, and many continued to live in the area afterwards.

This statement is also significant as a number of people outside the school’s inner circle had continued to blame parents who had lodged complaints for the school’s ultimate demise.

RSSKL closed last summer following a number of critical Ofsted reports, many of which centred on concerns about student safeguarding.

In addition the school had been unable to secure insurance for the next school year.

Finally, the school was under significant financial pressures.

Earlier this year the Gazette revealed a number of other scandals, including numerous allegations of sexual misconduct by teachers upon students, drug taking by students on school grounds, and parents who raised concerns being subject to anonymous threats.

A new school, called Langley Hill, was expected to open on the same site in September, but failed its first Ofsted last month. It is not known if it is still due to open.