Tring Park School for the Performing Arts unveils autumn open days

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts is delighted to unveil its Open Day dates this autumn, offering young performers nationwide the chance to discover what life is like at one of the UK’s leading vocational schools.

Key Dates:

October 1, morning - Tring Park Prep (Year 3 to 6)

October 9-10, morning - Year 7 to 10 (Dance and Performance Foundation)

October 9-10, afternoon - Sixth Form (all vocational courses – Musical Theatre, Dance, Commercial Music, Acting, Technical Theatre)

October 16, morning – Tring Park Prep (Year 3 to 6)

Visitors will be welcomed with a guided tour, a talk from Principal Simon Larter-Evans, and plenty of opportunities to meet staff and students. Lower and Middle School guests will be treated to a live showcase from pupils on the Dance and Performance Foundation courses. Sixth Form attendees will enjoy performances across all vocational disciplines - Musical Theatre, Acting, Dance, and Commercial Music.

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts

Tring Park welcomes day and boarding students aged 7 – 19 years, offering intimate class sizes led by expert teaching staff and passionate industry professionals. With an emphasis on excellence in both academics and performance, the school ensures every student has space to reach their full potential.

Already, 1 in 4 students at the school have gained professional experience, contributing to the UK’s vibrant entertainment industry. Alumni span West End stages, TV series, and global cinemas - including Hollywood stars Lily James and Daisy Ridley, chart-topping singer Ella Henderson, and West End talent Joe Griffiths-Brown, currently starring in Les Misérables.

To find out more and reserve your place, visit: tringpark.com/events-shows