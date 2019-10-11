These are the ratings of every Hemel Hemstead primary school recently inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every primary school in Hemel Hempstead following recent inspections by Ofsted.

Listed are 20 primary schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’, based on inspections made from 2018 to 2019. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

1. Aycliffe Drive Primary School Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 10-07-2019

2. The Reddings Primary School Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 24-05-2019

3. Galley Hill Primary School and Nursery Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 15-05-2019

4. Boxmoor Primary School Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 12-02-2019

