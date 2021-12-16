Students in Hemel Hempstead raise hundreds for Berkhamsted hospice during Dragons Apprentice project

A team of students from John F Kennedy School in Hemel Hempstead recently raised over £450 for the Hospice of St Francis in Berkhamsted during the Dragons Apprentice project.

On Saturday, December 11, the team attended Hemel Hempstead Town's home game and organised a raffle, raising over £450 for the Hospice of St Francis.

The Dragons Apprentice project is run by Dacorum Borough Council and involves teams of local schoolchildren being paired with a local charity and a business mentor with the objective of coming up with fundraising ideas to raise money for the local charity.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The JFK team, mentored by Robert Males of Underwoods Solicitors, ran a raffle at this Saturday’s home game of Hemel Hempstead Town

The JFK team, mentored by Robert Males of Underwoods Solicitors, ran a raffle at this Saturday’s home game of Hemel Hempstead Town Football Club.

First prize was two season tickets for next season very generously donated by Dave Boggins, Chairman of Hemel Hempstead Town Football Club.

Robert Males said: “This was a great day; the team performed brilliantly and it was great to see the supporters of Hemel Hempstead Town Football Club, and Slough Town, our opposition, giving so generously to the Hospice."