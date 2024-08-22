Students delighted with GCSE results across Dacorum
Graham Cunningham Chair of Dacorum Association of Secondary School Headteachers said 'I am hearing that across Dacorum Headteachers aee seeing lots of happy faces as students collect and open their results. This has geen great to hear about as these results give students control and choice over the next steps of their education journey.'
The majority of students in Dacorum choose to stay on into the Sixth Form taking A Levels and Vocational courses but more are now choosing apprenticeships whilst some continue to go to college or take up the new T Level courses. Mr Cunningham went on to say 'It is great that students have so many Post 16 options open to them and school staff will be available across all schools to provide guidance to those who need it based on their results.'
The hard work and determination of students and teachers was noted by Mr Cunningham as a contributor to student success across the locality. 'We are fortunate in Dacorum to have such a pool of talented staff who work tirelessly for their students. This ensures they are well taught throughout their education but also enables them to build strong relationships. The work of the students should also be recognised and acknowledged and they are seeing the benefits of that today.'
Headteachers from all the schools would like to wish students good luck for results day and for the future, whatever that may hold.
