Strong GCSE performances for students at Kings Langley School

Kings Langley School are celebrating after a significant rise in GCSE students achieving grades 5 to 9 today.

The stand-out performers were Sita Vass, Jessica Webster, Troy Lemarie, Beth Edwards, Katie Seddon, and Jake Fensome for gaining the highest number of 9s and 8s across their subjects.

Headteacher David Fisher said: "We are absolutely delighted with the GCSE results this year at Kings Langley School

"It is clear a combination of hard work from both students and staff that always pay off in the long run.

"We are delighted that so many of our students are now going onto further study, apprenticeships or the world of work".