Steiner School exclusive: History of sexual allegations at £9,857-a-year school

While the school’s recordkeeping is strongly criticised in the report, at least two previous incidents are believed to have occurred over the past 15 years.

In one case a teacher left after less than a year at the school “following a sexual allegation”.

The report states: “We found no evidence that this was reported to the authorities.”

Another incident involved a parent reporting a sexual approach made by a teacher to a child – and the teacher being allowed to continue teaching the class.

The report states: “The designated safeguarding lead contacted the local authority designated officer and was advised that it was a trustee decision to suspend a teacher as a review meeting could be convened at the earliest by the middle of next week.

“The then-chair of trustees, co-chairs of the college of teacher, and the designated safeguarding lead, met and decided that evening not to suspend the teacher but to await the decision of the strategy meeting and to place the teacher and the class including the victim immediately ‘on surveillance’.”

The report adds that just months later the teacher admitted the allegation.

More sexual allegations over the last 15 years

Parents were sent anonymous threats, while whistle-blowers said they were bullied and harassed

Drug dealing on school grounds

Were safeguarding records deleted?

The Denis McCarthy case - a former teacher who has been banned indefinitely

Background: How and why the school closed

What is happening now at RSSKL?