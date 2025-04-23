Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts in Hertford launches new Saturday session due to popular demand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Due to overwhelming success, The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) in Hertford is launching another Saturday morning session for young people aged 6-18, kicking off with an open day on Saturday 26 April at the Robert Barclay Academy.

Since its opening in 2011, PQA Hertford has been led by Principal Susie Magill, who runs the Academy alongside her family. With existing sessions on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings and afternoons regularly at capacity, the new Saturday morning slot will open up more opportunities for young people in the area to explore their creativity, confidence and develop invaluable life skills through performing arts.

“I am so excited about the opening which will allow more young people in the Hertfordshire area access to performing arts education, with opportunities in Film and Television as well as stage acting and musical theatre. I cannot wait to welcome all our new students after Easter and to watch them start their PQA Journey,” said Principal Susie Magill.

Susie’s commitment to creating an inclusive, nurturing environment is shared by her husband and 15-year-old, who is also a proud member of the Academy. Together with a talented team of industry professionals, they deliver engaging, hands-on training in comedy, drama, musical theatre, TV, and filmmaking.

PQA Hertford young filmmaker at the Red-Carpet Cinema Screening event, Cineworld Harlow

The new session will be led by the vibrant team currently running the successful Friday evening classes, who bring experience across stage and screen and are passionate about celebrating diversity and helping each young person to shine.

To give prospective participants a view into some of the opportunities available at PQA Hertford’s new session, the Friday academy recently celebrated a red-carpet screening of their original short films and are now preparing for a live West End performance of an original stage show called Across the Line.

PQA Hertford is committed to creating a safe, inclusive, and inspiring environment where young people can explore their individuality and build confidence through the performing arts. Here, it’s not just about singing and dancing - through a dynamic, project-based approach, students develop real industry skills such as teamwork, creative thinking, screen acting, film production, and stage performance across genres, including musical theatre.

The new session will begin with an open day on Saturday 26 April at 10:15am, offering prospective students the opportunity to experience the Academy firsthand at no cost. Following the open day, regular sessions will take place weekly from 10:15am to 1:30pm.

For those unable to attend, information about taster sessions and ongoing classes is available at: www.pqacademy.com/academies/hertford.