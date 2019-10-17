Ofsted see improvements at Hemel Hempstead after-school club

Ofsted inspectors have returned to an after-school club and said improvements have been made since their last visit in March.

Earlier this year Ofsted visited Kool Kats After School Club, which was then based at Hobbs Hill Wood Primary School in Peascroft Road, and gave it a rating of Inadequate - the lwoest possible score.

But they returned last month, and gave a ore positive review.

Inspector Alison Reeves wrote: "The provider and the manager have taken steps to improve the setting.

"The induction procedures that help staff understand their roles and responsibilities start quickly and are more thorough. This means staff have a better understanding of what is expected of them."

She added: "There are plenty of lively conversations between children and staff. Children are happy to seek out staff for help when they need it.

"They enjoy sharing their news, thoughts and ideas with staff and other children. n Children have time to think about what they want to do.

"Staff support children well. They listen attentively to what children of all ages say. For example, staff do not hurry children unnecessarily to make choices about what they want from the salad bar at tea time."

Safeguarding was described as "effective," while "children are kind to others... They are polite and respectful."

Kool Kats could not be reached for comment; however a spokesman for Hobbs Hill Wood Primary School said that the club had since relocated to Bennetts End Community Centre.

Read the full report here.