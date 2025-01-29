New nursery facilities set to transform early years education

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand-new early years area at The Reddings is set to provide young children with a happy, safe and nurturing environment to learn and play. Redesigned and rejuvenated over the summer, the nursery boasts facilities designed to meet the needs of today’s youngest learners.

A Space Designed for Growth

The new nursery features a bespoke design tailored to the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum. With vibrant play areas, sensory spaces, and outdoor learning zones, the facilities aim to inspire curiosity and foster a love of learning in children from the start of their educational journey.

"We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve created here," said Ben Linford, headteacher of The Reddings. "Every aspect of the nursery has been specifically designed for our setting to deliver our curriculum in an environment that inspires and stimulates learning."

The EYFS outdoor area provides a vibrant and engaging space for young learners, designed to support both structured activities and free play.

Supporting Young Learners

The nursery program offers 15 hours per week of provision, catering to children’s individual needs with activities that encourage creativity, social interaction, and independence. Staffed by experienced teachers, the nursery places emphasis on building a strong foundation for future learning.

Parents who have toured the facilities have already praised the warm and welcoming environment.

Enrolments Open for 2025-26

The new development encourages hands-on discovery and social interaction.

With places available for the 2025-26 school year, The Reddings is inviting families to apply for places now.

"We’re excited to welcome a new cohort of children and their families," said Early Years Lead Vicki Watters. "Our new outdoor space allows children to develop resilience, friendships and positive relationships, with play being both imaginative and purposeful. It is a fantastic opportunity for our children to thrive in an exciting and engaging environment."

To learn more about the new nursery or to arrange a visit, contact The Reddings Primary School at 01442 406500 or email [email protected] .