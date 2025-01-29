New nursery facilities set to transform early years education
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Space Designed for Growth
The new nursery features a bespoke design tailored to the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum. With vibrant play areas, sensory spaces, and outdoor learning zones, the facilities aim to inspire curiosity and foster a love of learning in children from the start of their educational journey.
"We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve created here," said Ben Linford, headteacher of The Reddings. "Every aspect of the nursery has been specifically designed for our setting to deliver our curriculum in an environment that inspires and stimulates learning."
Supporting Young Learners
The nursery program offers 15 hours per week of provision, catering to children’s individual needs with activities that encourage creativity, social interaction, and independence. Staffed by experienced teachers, the nursery places emphasis on building a strong foundation for future learning.
Parents who have toured the facilities have already praised the warm and welcoming environment.
Enrolments Open for 2025-26
With places available for the 2025-26 school year, The Reddings is inviting families to apply for places now.
"We’re excited to welcome a new cohort of children and their families," said Early Years Lead Vicki Watters. "Our new outdoor space allows children to develop resilience, friendships and positive relationships, with play being both imaginative and purposeful. It is a fantastic opportunity for our children to thrive in an exciting and engaging environment."
To learn more about the new nursery or to arrange a visit, contact The Reddings Primary School at 01442 406500 or email [email protected] .