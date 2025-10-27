National Mentoring Day: Former IT professional turned FE teacher tackles skills shortage in East of England

Aaron Davidson

The Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education (FE) campaign coincides with World Mentoring Day (27 October). Aaron Davidson, a former IT professional turned FE teacher from Stevenage is sharing his skills with the next generation of talent to address the regional skills gap.

The tech sector in the East of England is valued at approximately £163 billion in Gross Value Added to the UK economy. Recently, the region has seen record highs in new tech startups, showing a 21% year-on-year increase. The need for a skilled workforce has never been greater to meet the growing demand for talent, and industry experts are stepping up to mentor new talent through Further Education (FE) teaching to help close this gap.

Aaron Davidson, a Further Education teacher at North Hertfordshire College, is one of the educators helping promote digital skills in the East of England. Having transitioned from a career working in IT for the local council, Aaron now shares his experience, industry skills and career advice with the students he teaches. He attended North Hertfordshire College himself and returned to teach there in 2023, following the recommendation of one of his former mentors. His return to his alma mater has enabled him to connect with students not just academically, but also through the informal roles he’s taken on - part careers adviser, part driving instructor, and part friendship counsellor.

Aaron Davidson, who has been teaching in FE for about 2 years, shares: “I had initially planned to go to university to get a teaching degree, but when I spoke to my former mentors, they explained that I could train in FE, teaching while I learnt on the job. To me it, it seemed like an attractive alternative to accumulating debt by going to university.

I take pride in helping my students prepare to begin their careers, building the skills and confidence they need to succeed. To see their confidence build, in themselves and their abilities, in even the first term is fantastic.

As a teacher in a Further Education college, you become a mix of everything, a teacher, a mentor, a mini careers expert, driving instructor and friendship counsellor. It's so rewarding to support my students in these formative years. I find it so exciting year on year to see the positive progress that students make and to be able to help take them on this journey.

Towards the end of my old career, I had lost my passion. I was only there because I was being paid. As a teacher I am here because I genuinely love what I do. I cannot see myself ever not being an FE teacher. Obviously not every day is perfect, but I have such a great team around me, even if things go wrong, I never feel alone or unsupported. I know I can always turn to my team if anything goes wrong, that we can always have a laugh together. It never feels like I am left to cope alone.”

About the FE Teacher Recruitment campaign

The Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education (FE) campaign is calling on those with industry experience to teach in FE by sharing their skills and training the next generation of workers in their field.

FE teachers are needed across many subject areas, with particular demand for professionals from the following sectors: Health and Social Care, Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing, Digital and IT.

Practical experience gained from industry is highly sought after and prior teaching qualifications or an academic degree isn’t always needed to start teaching in further education. Teacher training can be completed on the job, meaning FE teachers can begin earning straight away.

There are full-time, part-time and flexible contracts available, allowing FE teachers to balance their hours alongside their current job or personal responsibilities.