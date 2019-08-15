Longdean School A Level students celebrate top results

Longdean School's sixth form are celebrating a strong set of A Level results today (Thursday).

Two stand-out performers were Paige Hastings and Liam Risdon, with Paige achieving grade two A*s and three A grades, and Liam scoring an A* and three A grades.

Paige Hastings and Liam Risdon

Headteacher Graham Cunningham said: "As a school we are once again delighted that the hard work of our students has been rewarded with some excellent results.

"This reflects the hard work that they put in to their studies supported by their teachers, the wider school staff and their parents.

"All Longdean students who wish to go to university are going in September whilst some are deferring places for a year to work or travel. We wish all our students the best of luck for the future and encourage them all to stay in touch."