Year 6 pupils from Lockers Park School in Boxmoor are to join schoolchildren from across the UK for an online debate, ‘How Do We Make The World A Safer Place?’, by the Children’s Parliament.

Arth and Edward will be part of the session which will debate the Russia/Ukraine War, environmental catastrophe, food and water shortages and the pandemic.

Lockers Park Headmaster Gavin Taylor said: “Children’s Parliament inspires and encourages children to take an interest in their future, and demonstrates the power of listening to others and working together.”

He added: “I am proud of Arth and Edward for embracing this unique opportunity to debate with other children about how to make the world a safe place.”