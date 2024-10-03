Lockers Park are inquisitive learners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week, Lockers Park School is spotlighting a key attribute from its Learner Profile: inquisitiveness. As part of the school’s ongoing commitment to fostering well-rounded students, this focus on being inquisitive encourages pupils to ask questions, seek knowledge, and think critically about the world around them.

Being inquisitive is more than simply asking questions; it's about nurturing a love for learning and developing curiosity about diverse topics. Whether students are exploring new scientific concepts in the lab, analyzing literature in English, or problem-solving in mathematics, inquisitiveness leads to deeper understanding and engagement. This attribute is central to the Lockers Park Learner Profile, which aims to cultivate a set of core values and skills that will prepare students for future academic success and personal growth. Teachers throughout the school are incorporating inquisitiveness into their lessons this week, encouraging pupils to challenge themselves, explore beyond the curriculum, and approach problems with open minds.

This week in assembly Mrs Chassebi's form taught the whole school what they think it takes to be an inquisitive learner-

I is for Investigations: Sparking Curiosity in Maths with Mrs. Rogers

Learning to be inquisitive

Mrs. Rogers encourages her students to always have their “investigative brain” switched on. “Maths isn’t just about memorizing formulas,” she says. “It’s about exploring ideas and thinking critically. I want my students to approach each problem like a puzzle—something they can solve by asking questions and experimenting with different strategies.”

N is for Nurture: Growing Curiosity with Mr. Dawes

“By exploring topics they’re passionate about, students can develop a sense of ownership over their learning,” says Mr. Dawes. “I always encourage them to follow their interests and see where their curiosity takes them.”

Q is for Questions: Embrace Curiosity in PSHE with Ms. Turvil

Lockers Park School

"In PSHE, asking questions is a vital part of the learning process. Whether discussing topics like friendships, emotions, or current events, questions help students clarify their thoughts, challenge their assumptions, and make sense of complex ideas. Ms. T believes that every question, no matter how big or small, is a sign of an inquisitive mind at work."

U is for Use a Range of Resources: Unleashing Creativity in Mrs. Diggory’s Art Room

"Mrs. Diggory’s art room is a space where students are free to express themselves without limits. Whether working on individual projects or collaborating with classmates, they are constantly encouraged to use the resources around them to push the boundaries of their creativity. So next time you step into her art room, remember to use charcoals, use paints, use pencils, and most importantly, use your curiosity to explore, create, and discover the artist within!"

I is for Inquiry Skills: Sharpen Your Historical Thinking with Mr. Hobson

“Inquiry is what makes history come alive,” says Mr. Hobson. “When students ask questions and engage with the material, they start to see the connections between events, causes, and consequences. That’s when real learning happens.”

S is for Second Best: Striving for Excellence in D&T with Mr. Phillips

“Bring your inquisitive brain to my lessons,” Mr. Phillips insists. “You should constantly ask yourself: Can this be improved? What if I try a different material? How can I make this design more efficient or more attractive?”

I is for Interpret Results: Unlocking the Power of Inquiry in Science with Mr. Iqbal

"Mr. Iqbal’s lessons are designed to inspire curiosity. Whether students are conducting chemical reactions, exploring forces, or studying biology, they are encouraged to be inquisitive throughout the process. The more questions they ask—Why did this happen? How can I test this again? What could I change to improve the outcome?—the better they will understand their results."

T is for Technology: Advancing Your Skills with Mr. Winchester in the Computer Suite

“Technology is constantly evolving,” he explains, “and the best way to keep up is by being curious. When students approach each lesson with an inquisitive mindset, they quickly discover how to navigate new programs, fix issues, and innovate.”

I is for Impact: Exploring the Influence of Ancient Civilisations with Mr. Saunders

“When you ask questions about the lasting effects of ancient civilisations, you begin to see how their innovations and ideas still shape our world today,” says Mr. Saunders. “Inquisitiveness is the key to unlocking that understanding.”

V is for Vocabulary: Expanding Your Language Skills with Mr. Sullivan-Pond

“Being inquisitive about vocabulary means you’re actively engaging with language,” he explains. “The more curious you are, the more words you’ll discover!”

E is for Esprit Curieux: Cultivating a Curious Mind in French with Mr. Phillips

At Lockers Park, esprit curieux—the French phrase for a "curious mind"—is highly encouraged in Mr. Phillips' French lessons. This week, as the school celebrates inquisitiveness, Mr. Phillips invites students to embrace their curiosity and explore the French language and culture without the need for hands up.

Be inquisitive and discover the magic of Lockers Park for yourself at our next Open Morning on Saturday 12th October or book your personal tour today.