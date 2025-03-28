Lime Walk Primary Pupils shine in National Tech Competition

By Vicky Hewitt
Contributor
Published 28th Mar 2025, 13:42 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 13:48 BST
A group of young innovators from Lime Walk Primary School have made their mark on the national stage, securing second place in a prestigious competition that challenged students to design a high-tech sporting gadget.

The competition, organised by The Gladiators, tasked children aged 7-11 with creating an innovative device using the micro:bit, a pocket-sized computer designed to enhance athletic performance. With over 4,600 schools taking part, the achievement of the Lime Walk Primary team is nothing short of remarkable.

Guided by their teacher, Mrs Catalina Tirziu, Year 4 students Emilia, Haniya, Lily, Safiya and Scarlett captivated the judges with their ingenious design, ‘The Explosive Glove’—a gadget engineered to enhance sporting performance. Their creativity and technical skills stood out among thousands of entries, earning them a well-deserved runner-up spot.

To celebrate their success, the school held a special assembly, featuring visitors from the BBC. During the event, the triumphant team was awarded a trophy, and the entire school witnessed a special congratulatory message from two of the Gladiators themselves.

A day to be proud of for our budding Techs!

Dave, known as the ‘micro:bit wizard,’ was also in attendance, explaining the functionality of the device and answering the pupils’ eager technical queries. The BBC team then worked with the Year 4 students to program the centre of the micro:bit on the trophy producing an array of images—including a striking gladiator symbol.

Teachers and visitors alike were full of praise for the year 4 pupils. “Their enthusiasm and creativity were truly inspiring,” said one BBC representative. “The dedication and effort they put into this project is evident in their outstanding design.”

The entire Lime Walk Primary community is bursting with pride for the young inventors.

Their achievement not only showcases their ingenuity but also highlights the importance of STEM education in schools.

Congratulations to Emilia, Haniya, Lily, Safiya, and Scarlett—true champions of innovation!

