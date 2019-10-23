GCSE

Here’s how pupils at every Hemel Hempstead school performed in their GCSEs

The gov.uk website shows the percentage that each secondary school in Hemel Hempstead achieved in Grade 5 or above in English and Maths GCSEs.

These results are for the overall performance at the end of key stage 4 in 2019.

1. The Hemel Hempstead School

2. The Adeyfield Academy

3. John F Kennedy Catholic School

4. Longdean School

