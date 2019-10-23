Here’s how pupils at every Hemel Hempstead school performed in their GCSEs
The gov.uk website shows the percentage that each secondary school in Hemel Hempstead achieved in Grade 5 or above in English and Maths GCSEs.
These results are for the overall performance at the end of key stage 4 in 2019.
1. The Hemel Hempstead School
Heath Lane, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1TX. Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs: 56.7 per cent
2. The Adeyfield Academy
Longlands, Hemel Hempstead, HP2 4DE. Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs: 17.4 per cent. This is a new academy which opened 01/09/2018.
3. John F Kennedy Catholic School
Hollybush Lane, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 2PH. Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs: 50.3 per cent
4. Longdean School
Rumballs Rd, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 8JB. Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs: 36.1 per cent.
