Hemel teachers explain why Green Education is important for your children

Caring for the environment is now more important than ever, with families looking to improve their sustainability.

This can start at a young age, with 84% of children and young people saying that looking after the environment is essential to them.

But how do you nurture this passion for the environment and encourage sustainability within schools?

Mrs Schanschieff, Head at Abbot’s Hill, says: “Green education and sustainability are more important in schools than ever.

Abbot's Hill School in Hemel are teaching their pupils the importance of Green Education.

"Adding these conversations to the classroom can help your children learn more about the environment and ways of improving their sustainability and encourage questions within a supportive and encouraging environment.”

Attitudes toward nature and the environment

Children’s attitudes towards nature are strong, with most (52%) of children claiming to be highly connected to nature – an increase from 44% in 2021 and 47% in 2022. Not only this, but 88% of children claim that nature makes them very happy. This happiness when spending time outdoors can translate to caring for the environment.

Miss Orla Reilly, Head of Geography and Abbot’s Hill: “It is great to see the love and care young children are displaying for nature. This is why it is so important to encourage this passion from an early age, to ensure that they understand sustainability and their impact.

"By opening these conversations early and making eco-friendly choices, children’s passion for the environment can be harnessed to become change makers, driving positive change for the future.”

Teaching sustainability in schools

Child-led education, such as Montessori, is one way that nurseries can particularly introduce children to nature from a young age. By encouraging exploration of the environment, including spending time outside, your children can better learn to care for it. By enjoying their time outside, they can start to learn about how the natural world works and develop a passion for it as they grow.

Older classrooms might add green education to the curriculum, ensuring that they’re contributing to ongoing conversations around the conservation of the environment and ways that students can help both inside and outside of school.

Schools can also use initiatives to encourage children to consider sustainability, including their environmental impact. Volunteer opportunities such as litter picking can help children of all ages better understand the environment and our impact on it.

Benefits of starting sustainability at a young age

Miss Katherine Bluck, Head of Prep at Abbot’s Hill: “I’m a huge advocate for outdoor education from my background with the Guides and Scouts.”

“At Abbot's Hill, we start out with our youngest children in our Nursery exploring the environment outside, and continue that awe and wonder of the world around them, as they move into Reception, and all the way through Prep.”

“Built into the curriculum at Abbot's Hill, is dedicated time in our 74-acre grounds with our own Forest Leader, Mrs Turner.

“We value the opportunity to connect with nature and allow our children to climb a tree and take measured risks.” “For children and adults alike, our Mental health is supported by time spent outside appreciating nature.'

Increased awareness

Starting from a young age, both inside and outside of the home, you’ll be better able to encourage awareness around sustainability issues and how to correct them. Training this behaviour can make it easier for children to contribute to a cleaner environment by instilling recycling behaviours, anti-littering behaviours, and more into them from a young age.

Making a difference

Encouraging children to consider and understand their own impact on the environment can actually help them make a difference. This is not an individual effort, and so opening the discussions to whole classes can instil positive environmental behaviours in a new generation. This means that these young people can go forward with the right mindset for change and bring these healthier habits into their daily practice. This can include consciously using less water, recycling correctly, or walking to school.

Instilling values

Starting from an early age, you can instil these conversations and values into your children, making sustainability second nature for the new generation. By ensuring that they understand their impact and what they can do to change the environment, we can empower your children to act more eco-friendly.

Sustainability in schools is important not only because of the impact it can have on the environment through classroom discussions and community work but also because it can be beneficial for raising the next generation of eco-warriors.

By adding green education to the curriculum, your children can learn the benefits of eco-friendly choices from an early age. With many already showing an interest and love for the environment, these formative years are the perfect place to start the discussions.