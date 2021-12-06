Hemel student wins Independent Schools’ Association Whitbread Memorial Prize

Abbot's Hill School in Hemel Hempstead has announced that one of its students has received the prestigious Independent Schools’ Association (ISA) Whitbread Memorial Prize.

Isabelle Engestrom, 16 - who left Abbot's Hill School after sitting her GCSEs - achieved a full set of 9s in her exams in August, as well as an Academic Award and Scholarship when applying to sixth forms. Although the prize is focused on academic excellence it also looks at the pupil’s contribution to the school and wider community.

The prize recognizes and celebrates outstanding involvement in, and service to, wider aspects of school and community life; in conjunction with achieving academic excellence in year 11 exams.

Isabelle said: “I am extremely honoured to be the 2021 winner of the Whitbread Memorial Prize.

"I would like to say a big thank you to the ISA for choosing me as their winner and also huge thanks to Abbot's Hill for nominating me.

"I'd also like to express my gratitude to my teachers, without whose support and encouragement I would not have been able to achieve so much.”

Isabelle was part of the Head Girl Team, a Prefect and Chair to the School Council. She was a very active pupil within the school community being a subject ambassador and a member of the Chamber Choir. Outside of school the 16-year-old dedicated a lot of her time to her equestrian interests.

She was Equestrian Captain for the National Schools Equestrian Association Championships in Dressage and Combined Training and was also selected to represent the UK in an International Pony Club Dressage Competition; a hugely successful event with the UK team winning and Isabelle placed 3rd individually.