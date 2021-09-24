Hemel school recognised at awards ceremony for making PPE during Covid-19 lockdown

A Hemel secondary school's Design and Technology department has been recognised for its efforts in making PPE during lockdown, and the impact it had on the community and local hospitals.

Longdean School was awarded Onshape Special Award Recognising Design and Technology’s Social Impact at the D&T Excellence Awards 2021.

The awards were hosted by the D&T Association and The Institution of Engineering and Technology, in London.

This award is in recognition of the outstanding contribution made by the Design and Technology Department at Longdean School, particularly during lockdown and the social impact on the community and local hospitals.

Miss El Boukili, who made the PPE during lockdown, represented the school at the ceremony.

She said: "It is always important to remind our pupils how vital teamwork and caring for others is.

"Whether helping in a school environment or our wider community, we all have a social responsibility.

“Through fundraising, I was able to order materials, design and make and deliver PPE to many hospitals and care homes in Hertfordshire and London.

"Thank you to Longdean, parents and colleagues for your donations and support."

The awards give professional recognition to individuals nominated by their colleagues for their unique work in design and technology education across the categories.