Hemel primary school rated Good, with Outstanding early years provision.

Aycliffe Drive Primary School has been given an upgraded rating of Good, following its latest visit from Ofsted.

The school, in Aycliffe Drive, was visited by inspectors on July 9-10. Overall the school received the second-best grade of Good, with four out of five individual categories also rated Good. The one other category, Early years provision, was rated Outstanding.

The report singled out the improvements in teaching, learning, and assessment, as well as students’ ’ behaviour both in lessons and around the school.

It added: “The early years setting is a strength of the school. Children in both Nursery and Reception get off to an excellent start, due to the engaging curriculum and highly effective teaching.”

However the school was told it could improve by reducing the gap in attainment between boys and girls in maths, and to continue to improve attendance and reduce lateness so all pupils attend school well and on time.”