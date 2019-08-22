Hemel Hempstead School celebrate bumper crop of GSCE results

Students at Hemel Hempstead School are celebrating a excellent set of GSCE results, with almost a fifth achieving grade 7 or higher.

Headteacher Neil Hassell said: "We are incredibly proud of all of our Year 11 who have once again returned a fantastic set of results. Their hard work and maturity has done them proud, a fabulous 51 of them having beaten their targets by either one or two whole grades in every subject they took.

Stock photo

"We are particularly pleased, having made it a high priority for us as school, to have for the third year running closed the progress gap between our most disadvantaged students and their peers.

"This great set of results will open doors for them to the very best universities, careers, apprenticeships, courses and opportunities; they have worked incredibly hard and are now enjoying the success that brings."

The Hemel Hempstead School are expanding and opening new facilities, which means more students can be accepted into their Sixth Form this year.