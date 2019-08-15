Hemel Hempstead School celebrate A Level results

Students at Hemel Hempstead School are celebrating a bumper set of A Level results today (Thursday).

More than half of year 13 achieved A* to B grades, with almost a third getting A* to A.

Four students gained the prestigious A*s in all three of their A levels.

Headteacher Neil Hassell said: "This great set of results will open doors for them to the very best universities, careers, apprenticeships and opportunities; they have worked incredibly hard and are now enjoying the success that brings.

"It is a very exciting time for The Hemel Hempstead School as we expand and open brand new facilities, meaning that we can take even more students into our Sixth Form this year and are enjoying a record number of applications.

"Congratulations to all the students across Hemel Hempstead and Dacorum who are receiving their A Level and vocational results today."