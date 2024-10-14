Generosity and gratitude at Berkhamsted Pre-Prep’s Harvest Festival assembly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For Berkhamsted Pre-Prep, a co-educational independent day school for pupils aged 3-7, Harvest is a time of giving and reflection.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During Berkhamsted Pre-Prep's Harvest Festival assembly, Reverend Becky Taylor showed parents and pupils the important words that can be found within ‘Harvest’: ‘have’, ‘starve’ and ‘share’. These three words encapsulate the true meaning of Harvest and underpinned the songs and poems performed by pupils during the assembly.

Pupils showed their gratitude for what they ‘have’. Class 2B recited their poem ‘Thank You’ which listed many of the foods and comforts they can enjoy during the Harvest season. Reception’s song ‘We are the Farmers’ expressed thanks for the hard work of farmers in bringing food to our tables. The whole school performed their song ‘Thank Your Lucky Stars’ which similarly expressed appreciation for parents, farmers and one another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev. Taylor’s key word ‘starve’ highlighted the hunger and difficulties faced by families both in local areas and around the world. While pupils gave thanks for what they have, they also recognised that others are not as fortunate. Class 2MW performed their ‘Foodbank Poem’ to highlight the work done by charities and foodbanks in supporting people in need.

Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news

Thanks to the generosity of parents and pupils, Berkhamsted Pre-Prep was able to ‘share’ with people in need. Tuesday’s Autumn Day saw pupils dress in autumnal clothing and bring generous donations for HOPE Foodbank.

Located at Kings Road Church, the foodbank provides food and essentials to families who need them most. This year, they have seen a significant increase in demand and anticipate an even greater need for support this winter, and your generous donations make a real difference to the lives of people in our local community.

The Pre-Prep’s large tractor was quickly filled up with donations, and the chaplaincy team across the Senior Schools also collected a generous amount of food for HOPE, demonstrating the whole school community’s dedication to Berkhamsted’s value of Serving Others.