Gagan Mohindra MP visits Divine Saviour Primary School to celebrate Ferrero’s 'Joy of moving’ social responsibility programme

Divine Saviour Primary School in Abbots Langley welcomed a special visitor earlier this month as Gagan Mohindra, MP for South West Hertfordshire, joined pupils in a session of Ferrero’s social responsibility programme, Joy of moving.

The unique programme is designed to inspire children to develop a love for movement through play.

Ferrero’s ‘Access the Joy’ report, recently commissioned to celebrate the programme’s 10th anniversary in the UK, revealed 77% of parents are looking to schools for help in getting their children more active. The Joy of moving programme offers an approach that combines fun and exercise to help children develop physical fitness, motor coordination, cognitive functions, and life skills.

Over the past decade, Joy of moving has reached more than 600,000 children across the UK and has provided over three million hours of activity in schools nationwide. The unbranded programme, delivered in partnership with the English Football League’s charitable arm, EFL in the Community and its network of Football Club charities, is based on a unique play-based methodology, that puts the child at the centre.

During the visit to Divine Saviour Primary School, Gagan Mohindra MP joined a session led by the Watford FC Community Sports and Education Trust, which showcased how the programme helps local children enjoy being active while learning through play.

Reflecting on his visit, Gagan Mohindra, MP said:

"It was fantastic to see the Joy of moving programme in action at Divine Saviour. The netball-style game really got the children moving and working together as a team. What stands out most about this programme is that it isn’t just about physical activity, the pupils are also in the classroom learning about healthy eating. I really enjoyed chatting with the children and seeing their faces light up as they played the games. Across the UK, children aren’t getting active enough, so programmes like Joy of moving are vital. It’s great to see practical, engaging lessons that can build good habits for life.”

Charlie Cayton, Director of Corporate Affairs and Communications at Ferrero UK, commented:

"The Joy of moving programme has reached thousands of children across the UK over the last ten years, and we remain committed to inspiring children to enjoy movement while developing skills that will support them throughout their lives. Seeing the smiles on children’s faces reinforces why we continue to champion our programme to support local communities across the UK."

Debbie Cook, EFL’s Director of Community, added:

“Each season, EFL Club charities support around 188,000 adults, young people, and children in becoming more physically active through initiatives like the Joy of moving programme.

"Positioned at the heart of their communities, Football Club charities are uniquely placed to empower children in schools, helping them build essential life skills in a way that is fun, engaging, and accessible".