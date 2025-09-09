Expert provides update on Hertfordshire's SEND services ahead of summit speech

Services for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are getting better in Hertfordshire, but are not yet better for everyone, according to Dame Christine Lenehan.

She was appointed to oversee plans to turn around SEND services across the county, following an inspection that found “widespread and/or systemic failings” in their provision in autumn 2023.

That inspection highlighted a catalogue of issues, including delays in the EHCP (Education, Health, and Care Plan) process and a shortage of specialist education places.

It pointed to delays in ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) and ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) diagnosis, as well as long wait times to access speech and language services

Hertfordshire County Council

And it suggested that ‘a significant number’ of parents felt they had no alternative but to educate their child at home, while waiting for ‘suitable provision’.

On Monday (September 15), Dame Christine is due to address the county’s SEND Summit, which will bring together parents, professionals and young people.

And speaking in advance of that summit, she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) about the ongoing journey to improve SEND services in the county.

She stressed that SEND services in Hertfordshire were getting better, although acknowledged that they are “not better for everyone yet”.

And crucially, she said that for everyone facing challenges in the system, there was now someone to work towards finding a solution with them.

She told the LDRS that when she had started working with Hertfordshire at the end of 2023, the county was still coming to terms with the inspection findings.

Hertfordshire, she said, had been a county with a good reputation for its work with children, and the inspection findings were a “shock”.

Nevertheless, she said it had been apparent on arrival that there was no single vision for children with SEND in Hertfordshire, and separate areas of good practice were operating in different areas of the county.

Now – almost two years later – she points to the “excellent” use of data across the county that, she says, gives a real understanding of those in the system.

She acknowledges “how committed” people have been to ‘come to the table’ “to work through some tough issues, highlighting the parents’ forum in particular.

And she also points to the process of getting ‘partners’ together, improving partnerships – rather than partners working on their own and doing their own thing.

Despite acknowledging that there is still work to do, Dame Christine points to a “huge” amount of success over the past couple of years.

As well as pointing to the use of data, she points to an overall approach that is more professional and more responsive.

And she highlights the success of the new SEND Academy, which has trained more than 100 new staff – including those with “lived experience” – to support the EHCP process.

But – despite steps to increase the number of specialist places available – Dame Christine admits waiting times for specialist provision can still be a”real challenge”.

And she says that for those parents who are waiting for specialist provision, it can feel like they are waiting forever, while for others it can feel like nothing has changed.

Nevertheless, she says there is now an evidence bank of change, within those outcomes that are possible for the council to make.

Inspectors are expected to return to the county for a formal monitoring visit in the near future.

When they visit, says Dame Christine, they will look for evidence that effective action has been taken, given where SEND services were.

She says she believes that the action taken has been effective, but she says that the action is not yet completed.

In outlining the progress, Dame Christine also highlights political support and engagement throughout the process, describing county councillors as having been dedicated and committed, and having worked together regardless of political party.

And commenting in advance of the SEND Summit, the county council’s executive member for education, SEND and inclusion, Cllr Mark Watkin, acknowledged the progress made and the importance of continuing to engage with parents and families.

“We are on a journey, but we are not there yet,” he said.

“The summit is a significant step that will inform our future strategy – and will be critical to developing the nature of that strategy. We will continue to engage with families and parents in the future.”

Attendance at the SEND Summit, on September 15, is by invitation only. But the morning session – between 10am and 12.15pm will be live-streamed. More information can be found at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/SENDSummit