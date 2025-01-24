Director of Education for Hertfordshire visits Westfield Primary School to celebrate progress made

By Emma Leach
Contributor
Published 24th Jan 2025, 12:39 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 12:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Westfield Primary and Nursery school was honoured to welcome the Director of Education for Hertfordshire, Mr. Tony Fitzpatrick, as a special guest on 23rd Jan 2025.

The visit highlighted the school’s commitment to improving its environment, having high pupil expectation and the continuation with its commitment to excellence. It provided a fantastic opportunity for pupils and staff to showcase their achievements.

During the visit, Mr Fitzpatrick toured classrooms, met the early years learners, and spoke with senior leaders and governors about progress that has been made within the last 18 months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Fitzpatrick praised the school’s dedication to fostering a calm, positive and inclusive learning environment. “It’s wonderful to see such progress” he said. “The leaders, staff and learners should be very proud of the school and what they are achieving here at Westfield.”

LtoR: Emma Leach, Headteacher, Westfield Primary School. Tony Fitzpatrick, Director of Education, Hertfordshire. Ash Patil, Chair of Governors.LtoR: Emma Leach, Headteacher, Westfield Primary School. Tony Fitzpatrick, Director of Education, Hertfordshire. Ash Patil, Chair of Governors.
LtoR: Emma Leach, Headteacher, Westfield Primary School. Tony Fitzpatrick, Director of Education, Hertfordshire. Ash Patil, Chair of Governors.

Headteacher Emma Leach expressed her gratitude for the visit, emphasising how inspiring it was for the school community. “Having Mr Fitzpatrick here today reaffirms and validates the incredible work our staff and students are doing every day.”

The visit was a proud moment for Westfield Primary School, reinforcing its growing reputation as a place of growth and positivity for all.

Related topics:HertfordshireWestfield
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice