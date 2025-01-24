Director of Education for Hertfordshire visits Westfield Primary School to celebrate progress made

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Westfield Primary and Nursery school was honoured to welcome the Director of Education for Hertfordshire, Mr. Tony Fitzpatrick, as a special guest on 23rd Jan 2025.

The visit highlighted the school’s commitment to improving its environment, having high pupil expectation and the continuation with its commitment to excellence. It provided a fantastic opportunity for pupils and staff to showcase their achievements.

During the visit, Mr Fitzpatrick toured classrooms, met the early years learners, and spoke with senior leaders and governors about progress that has been made within the last 18 months.

Mr Fitzpatrick praised the school’s dedication to fostering a calm, positive and inclusive learning environment. “It’s wonderful to see such progress” he said. “The leaders, staff and learners should be very proud of the school and what they are achieving here at Westfield.”

LtoR: Emma Leach, Headteacher, Westfield Primary School. Tony Fitzpatrick, Director of Education, Hertfordshire. Ash Patil, Chair of Governors.

Headteacher Emma Leach expressed her gratitude for the visit, emphasising how inspiring it was for the school community. “Having Mr Fitzpatrick here today reaffirms and validates the incredible work our staff and students are doing every day.”

The visit was a proud moment for Westfield Primary School, reinforcing its growing reputation as a place of growth and positivity for all.