Christmas term at Lockers Park

"The second half of this term has been nothing short of remarkable at Lockers Park", says Gavin Taylor, Headmaster.

Every week has brought new opportunities for the boys, allowing them to embrace challenges, discover talents, and build memories that will last a lifetime. Whether through academic achievements, creative endeavours, or moments of personal growth, Lockers Park continues to deliver an education unmatched anywhere.

We are also thrilled to share that the school was recently named runner-up for Best Boarding School in the prestigious ISA awards—a testament to our commitment to excellence in every area of school life.

Academic Excellence: A Foundation for Success

At Lockers Park, we celebrate academic achievement while fostering resilience, inquisitiveness, and aspiration in every student. This term, academic highlights have showcased the dedication of our boys and their determination to rise to every challenge. Year 6 and 7 students worked diligently through comprehensive assessments, demonstrating growing confidence and mastery of their subjects. Meanwhile, Year 8 boys undertook a full set of Common Entrance practice papers, sharpening their skills for the significant milestones ahead. We are particularly proud of the Year 6 cohort, who achieved a 100% success rate in the first round of Harrow’s entrance exams—a remarkable achievement that underscores their hard work and focus.

A standout moment for Year 6 was their Skills Day, where boys immersed themselves in activities designed to develop attributes from our Learner Profile. Focusing on traits such as resilience, collaboration, creativity, and inquisitiveness, the boys honed skills critical to both personal growth and successful interview techniques. This engaging day was not only a valuable learning experience but also an opportunity to reflect on and recognise their individual strengths—a perfect foundation for future challenges.

Our chess team has continued its incredible undefeated streak, showcasing the boys’ strategic thinking and collaborative problem-solving abilities. Their success is a testament to their dedication and mental agility, both of which are central to our values.

At Lockers Park, we don’t just aim for academic success; we nurture creativity, determination, and resilience, ensuring our boys are prepared for every challenge life brings.

Enthusiasm for Life: Abundant Opportunities

Life at Lockers Park is rich with opportunities that allow boys to explore their passions, develop key life skills, and grow as global citizens. This term’s junior performance, Cinderella Rockafella, was a vibrant showcase of talent and enthusiasm. The boys lit up the stage with captivating singing, energetic dancing, and unforgettable solos, leaving the audience thoroughly entertained and proud of their efforts.

Our sports program remains a cornerstone of school life, with boys representing Lockers Park in football, badminton, basketball, squash, and table tennis fixtures. These matches provided ample opportunity for teamwork, resilience, and sportsmanship. The badminton team made a particularly impressive mark, finishing second in the ISA regional U14 competition—a fantastic achievement. On another front, the school’s swimmers demonstrated their exceptional talent, with several individuals qualifying for nationals and representing London North at the National Aquatic Swim Centre. Their perseverance and determination in the pool are nothing short of inspiring.

The DENS Sleep Out was another standout moment, where some boys braved freezing temperatures and stormy weather to raise over £30,000 for charity. This extraordinary effort not only highlighted their resilience but also their compassion and drive to make a meaningful difference.

In the arts, the Set Music competition was a dazzling display of talent, with boys delivering memorable instrumental and vocal performances. Their creativity and passion for music were evident, and their growth as performers was a joy to witness.

The festive season brought additional cheer with events like the Little Lockers’ nativity, which charmed the audience with its dancing sheep and confident performances from our youngest pupils. Baa Baa Boogie was one of my personal, favourite moments, Meanwhile, the Carol Service at St. John’s showcased the exceptional talent of our Junior Choir, Chapel Choir, and the newly formed Lockers Voices. Together, these events reflect the vibrancy and diversity of life at Lockers Park, where boys are encouraged to explore their interests, develop their skills, and embrace a spirit of adventure.

Purposefully Small: Bespoke Care and Attention

At Lockers Park, our intentionally small community allows us to provide every boy with the tailored support and encouragement they need to flourish. This term’s Anti-Bullying Week was a shining example of how our older boys are stepping into leadership roles, working closely with younger pupils to foster a supportive and inclusive school environment. Their efforts have laid a strong foundation for a positive and respectful culture across the school.

In the boarding house, the boys have enjoyed a wide range of activities that cater to diverse interests, from competitive darts and lively bingo nights to a memorable pantomime trip. These activities not only build camaraderie but also encourage independence and responsibility.

The Headmaster’s Breakfast was a special moment to celebrate boys who have excelled academically and exemplified our values of aspiration and resilience. Moments like this remind us of the importance of recognising individual achievements and nurturing each boy’s potential.

Opportunities for personal growth were abundant this term. Year 4 students participated in Bikeability, where they learned essential cycling and road safety skills, preparing them for greater independence. Our LAMDA students were treated to an enriching theatre trip to Treasure Island, where they had the opportunity to meet the cast and gain insight into the world of performing arts.

By remaining purposefully small, Lockers Park ensures that every boy is seen, supported, and celebrated for who he is, allowing him to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Friends of Lockers Park (FoLP) for their incredible efforts in organising events like the Fireworks Evening and Christmas Fayre. These occasions not only bring our community together but also enrich the boys’ experience at school. As we look forward to another exciting term, we are reminded of the joy and energy that define life at Lockers Park.