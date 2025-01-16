Brockswood Primary and Nursery School rated Outstanding in latest Ofsted report

By gemma dalton
Contributor
Published 16th Jan 2025, 20:34 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 09:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Brockswood school received a long-awaited two day visit from Ofsted three weeks before Christmas. The process was conducted by two highly experienced inspectors who were described by the Headteacher as thorough and fair.

Due to the incredibly dedicated and committed staff, children, parents and governors; Brockswood were given Outstanding in all areas.

We are very proud of what the inspectors said about our amazing community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was said that: "Pupils at this school flourish in this welcoming, harmonious and happy environment. Children learn from their start in the Nursery Year to be kind and caring towards others. Pupils develop their self-confidence throughout their time at school."

Related topics:Ofsted
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice