Brockswood Primary and Nursery School rated Outstanding in latest Ofsted report

Brockswood school received a long-awaited two day visit from Ofsted three weeks before Christmas. The process was conducted by two highly experienced inspectors who were described by the Headteacher as thorough and fair.

Due to the incredibly dedicated and committed staff, children, parents and governors; Brockswood were given Outstanding in all areas.

We are very proud of what the inspectors said about our amazing community.

It was said that: "Pupils at this school flourish in this welcoming, harmonious and happy environment. Children learn from their start in the Nursery Year to be kind and caring towards others. Pupils develop their self-confidence throughout their time at school."