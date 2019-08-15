Astley Cooper School celebrate A Level results day

The Astley Cooper School in Hemel Hempstead celebrated some excellent A level results this year.

Sixth Form student Ceri Gulmohamed achieved three As in Psychology, History and Politics ensuring her place at Liverpool University where she intends to take an Integrated Masters degree in Psychology.

Stock photo

Katie Holllis, who got an A in Media, a B in Psychology and a C in English Literature, said the new A levels were ‘challenging but rewarding. It’s worth it to see your hard work pay off.’

Katie, President of the school’s Interact Club, which is run in conjunction with the Hemel Hempstead Rotary Club, talked about how much she had enjoyed extracurricular activities such as Interact and the Dragon’s Apprentice programme and the importance of giving something back to the school and the community.

Olivia Christodoulou, who achieved an A in Maths, an A in Media and a B in Chemistry thanked all the teachers who had supported her through these new and challenging A levels.

Headteacher Edward Gaynor said: "Congratulations to our Sixth Form students. This is always an important and nerve-wracking day for students and their families.

"We are very pleased that the majority of our young people achieved the results they needed to get to university, start apprenticeships or training. We wish them all well and thank them for the contribution they have made to our school community over the years."