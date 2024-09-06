Artificial Intelligence in local schools

Egerton Rothesay School hosts AI Conference

Egerton Rothesay School in Berkhamsted hosted an Artificial Intelligence (AI) conference to which leaders from schools in the area were invited. AI has very quickly become a part of everyone's lives whether this is when using smart televisions, mobile phones, social media, e-bay, Amazon or interactive devices such as Alexa or Siri.

Many students are now using AI for their school, college and university work and so this conference was an opportunity to hear from invited external industry experts as well as school practitioners. Ethical, safety and plagiarism concerns were discussed and the speakers addressed how schools and students can determine what is 'fake' and what is 'true'. A session on how Artificial Intelligence can be used in the classroom to help students achieve more, with particular emphasis on those students with Special Educational Needs, was extremely beneficial.

The conference was organised by Egerton Rothesay Science Teacher Colonel Christopher Wright in association with NowTeach. A working party has been established to consider the various implications of AI and to ensure that it is best used to help all school stakeholders. It is hoped that local schools, from both Independent and State sectors, will continue to work in a collaborative way to maximise the opportunity that Artificial Intelligence offers schools and to develop the education and outcomes for all students.