Adeyfield Academy celebrates successful A Level results day

Students at Adeyfield Academy are celebrating their A Level results, with almost all achieving their first choice of university.

The sixth formers are heading off to study a wide range of courses including Criminology, Law, Maths, Biomedical Science, English Literature and even Cyber-Security.

Some students have chosen to pursue higher-level apprenticeships with renowned companies such as BMW and Mercedes, whilst others have already secured full-time employment.

A school spokesman said: "Alongside their studies these students have supported younger members of the school with reading programmes and mentoring; have been outstanding Sports Leaders ambassadors in local primary schools; have campaigned on important issues such as Mental Health and have been a winning school team in the Dacorum Dragons’ Apprentice business challenge.

"We wish our students every success and happiness as they move on to their destinations and very much look forward to hearing of their achievements in the years ahead."