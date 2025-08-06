A shore good time at Lime Grove Day Nursery
At the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Day Nursery on Park Road, pre-schoolers were transported to the seaside as they enjoyed exploring water and sand learning experiences and themed storybooks, before sitting down to enjoy a homemade fish and chips lunch.
From crafting paper plate jellyfish to designing their very own beach scenes, children used an array of multi-media materials to showcase their creativity, as well as using the opportunity to talk about the importance of recycling and protecting marine life from harm.
Meanwhile, nursery teams were surprised with a visit from local ice cream van, Tubsy’s, courtesy of their appreciative managers. As a thank you for their hard work and dedication, colleagues enjoyed complimentary treats, making for a sweet end to a fun-filled day.
Lime Grove Quality Manager, Robyn Shuck explained:
“This special day was sparked by our children’s growing curiosity on the beach topic, which quickly turned into a nursery-wide celebration. By following their interests, we were able to create meaningful learning experiences that were not only fun but also helped build important developmental skills. Everyone embraced the theme and had a brilliant time.”