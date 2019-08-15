A Level students excel at Kings Langley School

Sixth form students at Kings Langley School are celebrating their A Level results today (Thursday).

Among the top performers were Luke Peddle who achieved straight A*s, Leah Pinter with two A*s and an A, as well as Luke Hazel and Abigail Clark who both achieved an A* and two As.

Headteacher David Fisher said: "A levels are the gold standard qualification and every year seem to get harder.

"However, we are pleased at Kings Langley School that our students and staff have once again stepped up and performed under the pressures of these exams.

"I must commend the pupils on their focused study and commitment, hard work always pays off.

"I would like to congratulate all our students and look forward to seeing them at our Awards Evening later in the year and hearing about their continued success as they move on."