A-level results day: Students celebrate 'excellent' results at Tring School

In this most difficult of years, Tring School is pleased to announce a very strong set of A-Level and BTEC results for 2021.

Results this year have been awarded using a process known as 'Teacher Assessed Grades', against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

This grade is derived using academic evidence from the students' work during their 6th form studies.

Students collecting their results at Tring School (C) Tring School

Tring School's Sixth Form students will now be considering a variety of different options including university, apprenticeships, jobs with training or taking a gap year.

For many, the global pandemic situation will influence their decisions.

Commenting on this year's results, Head of School Sally Ambrose said: "We are very proud of our Sixth Form students who have achieved an excellent set of results this year.

Students celebrate 'excellent' results at Tring School (C) Tring School

"They have worked incredibly hard under some very testing and challenging conditions.

"Overall the grades are extremely good and reflect our continued strong academic reputation, placing us amongst the top performing Sixth Forms in Hertfordshire.

"Many congratulations to all of our students on everything they have achieved. We wish them very well as they make the decisions on the next steps in their lives.

"Thanks, as always, must go to our teachers, parents, governors and trustees for their crucial support along the way."