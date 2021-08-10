A-level results day: Students celebrate at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts

In what has been a very challenging year for students Tring Park School for the Performing Arts is pleased to announce that, in line with national trends, students have performed very well in their A level and AS qualifications.

Grades have been determined by teachers after summer exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the school said: "The students have shown a high level of positivity and resilience in the challenging circumstances that they found themselves.

Holly Lavery (left), who achieved Theatre Studies A, Photography B and Film Studies C, and Eva Young (right), who achieved Biology A*, Business A, Geography A* with Dr Anu Mahesh (centre), the school's Deputy Director of Academic Studies, and Head of Science and Maths

"In this year's results, 43.5 per cent of students achieved A*/A with 73.2 per cent of students achieving A*- B. We wish to congratulate all of the class of 2021 for what they have achieved."

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts is pleased to announce the following destinations achieved through UCAS:

Class of 2021

> Daisy Allen – Durham, Business and Management with a placement year

> Lucy Assassa – LIPA, Acting

> Carolyn Barakat – Royal Holloway, Psychology, Clinical and Cognitive Neuroscience

> Lucy-Mae Bly – Durham, Educational Studies - Psychology

> Aaron Chinn - ICMP, Creative Musicianship

> Lucy Cooper - University of Surrey (GSA), Actor Musician

> Kyria Cooper - University of Sunderland, Film and Media

> Magdeline Dunn – Leeds Art University , Fine Art requirement

> Dino Fisher-Stephens – University of Essex, Acting

> Olivia Floydd –University of Exeter, Accounting and Finance

> Shaniya Hira –Newcastle, Psychology

> Samuel Hopkins – University of Michigan

> Anna Powell –University of York, Law

> Sophie Qian - Courtauld, History of Art

> Poppy Roberts – Nottingham Trent, Journalism

> Harry Speirs –UCL, English

> Josh Twaites – Bangor University, Primary Education with QTS

> Claudia Ulrick – Birmingham, Dance and Musical Theatre (Urdang)

> Tilly Verney-Kershaw –University of Reading, Creative Writing and Film and Theatre

> Abigail Williams –University of East Anglia, Drama with Creative Writing

> Eva Young –University of Nottingham, Accountancy with business placement

Alice Haldane and Gregory McCrorie Shand have met the requirement of their offers and will be confirming their choices in due course.

Students from previous cohorts

> Phoebe Cowhig – Cambridge, Natural Sciences

> Charlotte Jones – Durham, Law

> Lizzie Lemon – Sussex, Law with Criminology

> Lily-Marion Morrison – Durham, Modern Languages and Cultures (With a year abroad)

> Georgia Patel – University of East Anglia, Medicine

> Ellen Pickering – University of Exeter, English and Film & Television Studies with Employment Experience Abroad

> Olivia Shepherd– University of Exeter, Geography

> Ella Thomas – Bath Spa, Education Primary and Early Years

> Georgina Lawson - University of East Anglia, Speech and Language Therapy

> Francesca Goode – University College Birmingham, Physiotherapy