Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre celebrates colleague’s triumph over water fears in Swimathon success

Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre is celebrating the achievement of one of its colleagues who has proven it's never too late to learn a vital life skill, after taking up swimming lessons for the first time at age 40 and successfully completing a charity swimming challenge.

Nicola Atkinson, Regional Marketing Assistant at Everyone Active, which manages Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre in partnership with St Albans City and District Council, has gone from a complete non-swimmer to Swimathon participant in just six months.

The Hemel Hempstead resident began lessons with Westminster Lodge Swim Manager Hollie Burke in September 2024, overcoming a lifelong fear of water to participate in this year's Swimathon fundraiser on Friday 28 March.

Nicola successfully completed the 1.5k distance and raised an impressive £565 for Cancer Research UK, Marie Curie and Swimathon Foundation.

Nicola (left) with instructor Hollie (right)

"I never knew I would enjoy it as much as I do," said Nicola. "It's been a massive personal challenge to overcome my fear of the deep end.

“Hollie has been incredible, working with me on getting my breathing right and building the confidence to put my face in the water. When I signed up for Swimathon, I wanted to do something that would push me while supporting two incredibly worthy causes.”

For Nicola, the journey to becoming a swimmer has been as much about conquering mental barriers as physical ones.

"Swimming has always triggered a sense of anxiety for me," she explained.

“I've always felt an instinctive unease around deep water. After a brief introduction to swimming at age nine and some school swimming lessons, I remember the dread I felt on swimming days. What I've overcome is a psychological hurdle that had always seemed insurmountable until now.”

Nicola has been attending weekly lessons with Hollie since September, and by January had developed enough confidence to progress to lane swimming. She has then attended two lane swimming sessions per week, steadily building her stamina and distance in preparation for the challenge.

Swimathon, the world's largest annual fundraising swim, takes place across 400 pools throughout the UK, including 114 Everyone Active pools. Last year's event raised more than £1 million to support cancer research and care for people living with terminal illness.

Hollie Burke, Swim Manager at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre and Nicola's instructor, said: "Nicola's progress has been remarkable. Many adults who haven't learned to swim as children carry deep-seated anxieties about water, but Nicola's determination has been inspiring.

“She's proof that swimming is a skill that can be acquired at any age with the right support and mindset. We're all incredibly proud of what she's achieved in such a short time."

The achievement is particularly significant as statistics show that approximately one in five adults in the UK cannot swim, with fear being cited as the primary barrier to learning.

Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre offers adult swimming lessons for all abilities, with dedicated instructors who specialise in helping those with water anxiety.

Everyone Active hopes Nicola's story will inspire other adults in the local community to overcome their fears and embrace swimming as both an essential life skill and enjoyable form of exercise.

Nicola added: "If I can go from being terrified of the water to swimming 1.5k for charity in less than a year, anyone can do it. It's never too late to learn something new, especially when it could one day save your life."

Throughout the weekend, 40 swimmers took part in the Swimathon at Westminster Lodge, all contributing to the overall fundraising.

Ian Cotton, Everyone Active’s Group Aquatics and Activity Manager, said: “We were proud to support Swimathon events at more than 110 Everyone Active leisure centres. It was a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to take part in the world’s biggest swimming fundraiser and socialise with fellow participants.

“In March, our colleagues helped support more than 1,200 customers take part in events across the country.”