West Herts Hospitals Breast Clinic set to walk 11 miles for breast cancer appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dedicated team from West Herts Hospitals Breast Clinic, led by Consultant Breast Surgeon Mr Chong, is taking on an 11-mile trek on Sunday 3 November, to raise vital funds for a groundbreaking breast cancer appeal.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group will be taking part in the Titty Trail, a unique fundraising walk from Watford General Hospital to St Albans City Hospital’s breast unit, following the scenic Abbey Line Trail from Watford Junction to St Albans Abbey.

West Herts Hospitals Charity - the official charity for West Herts Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust – has launched the appeal to raise £200,000 to fund new, state-of-the-art equipment that will revolutionise breast cancer treatment locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funds raised will go towards purchasing two SAVI SCOUT Surgical Guidance Systems, which use radar technology to detect and precisely pinpoint the location of cancer within a distance of one millimetre, allowing for the targeted removal of cancerous tissue. This equipment will be based at St Albans City Hospital, where patients from across West Herts – including Hemel Hempstead are treated.

Pictured left-right: Outpatients Nurse Linda Christian, Consultant Breast Surgeon Mr Chong, Advanced Nurse Practitioner Candice Walls, Breast Care Nurse Sian Cox, Outpatients Nurse Rebecca Horrod and Outpatients Nurse Sarah Melling.

Taking on the Titty Trail challenge is Team Think Pink, a team from West Herts Hospitals’ Breast Clinic, with Mr Chong leading the way. Mr Chong said: “Breast Cancer patients need to receive the best treatment they can get. Raising money for the SAVI SCOUT Surgical Guidance Systems for the breast unit here will be worth every penny as it will transform the surgical experience for so many women in our community.”

Breast Care Nurse, Sian Cox, added: “We are always striving to improve treatment and the care we offer to our breast cancer patients, so this is a great opportunity to do just that. At the same time, we will have some fun walking together.”

Outpatients Nurse, Rebecca Horrod, reflected: “Breast cancer may affect all of us at one stage in our lives. I have had that personal experience with a very close friend and would like to help make a difference for the future. Patients are at the centre of everything that we do and advances in treatment can make a real difference to their experiences. We are a very passionate team and will try our best to do this walk to raise vital funds and support each other along the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like to sign up for the Titty Trail, please visit: https://raisewestherts.org.uk/category/events/

For more information about the breast cancer appeal and to make a donation, please visit https://raisewestherts.org.uk/appeals/beatcancer/