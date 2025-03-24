Vibe 107.6 FM now available on DAB+ across South Hertfordshire

Vibe 107.6 broadcast from the heart of Watford

Vibe 107.6 FM is thrilled to announce that it is now available on DAB+ digital radio across South Hertfordshire. This exciting development means listeners can now enjoy Vibe 107.6 FM in crystal-clear digital sound, offering a new and enhanced way to experience the station.

In addition to broadcasting on FM from Watford, Vibe 107.6 FM now also transmits via the South Herts DAB digital radio multiplex. This expansion allows the station to reach a wider audience across Hertfordshire—north of London—where more than 813,047 people live, travel, work, study, and play.

Vibe 107.6 FM is Watford’s not-for-profit community radio station, operated by a passionate team of over 35 volunteers committed to delivering high-quality programming. The station provides an essential platform for local voices, music, and entertainment.

Ryan Thrussell, General Manager of Vibe 107.6 FM, shared his enthusiasm for the station’s digital expansion:

"Broadcasting on DAB+ gives the people of Watford and Hertfordshire a new way of listening to Vibe 107.6 in cars, shops, and on DAB+ radios at home. Our presenters also have an opportunity to showcase their skills to a wider audience in a world of changing listening habits."

To start listening to Vibe 107.6 on DAB+, simply rescan your DAB+ radio and select “Vibe.” The station remains available on FM, as well as through popular radio apps such as RadioPlayer and TuneIn Listeners can also access the station via smart speakers by saying, “Play Vibe 107.6 FM.”

For more information, visit www.vibe1076.co.uk or follow the station on social media.