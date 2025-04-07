The Galleria awards £500 to first competition winner

By Emily Hill
Contributor
Published 7th Apr 2025, 12:28 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 12:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Galleria, Hatfield, was delighted to celebrate the first winner of their monthly social media competition, who received an incredible £500.

Winner, Ayush Gohil, submitted a fantastic reel showcasing multiple brands at the centre as well as shots of his family enjoying the leisure activities on offer. To see the reel, visit www.facebook.com/share/v/19vgqFd9aB/

The competition, which will continue in April, was launched to provide the community with the chance of being featured on The Galleria’s official social media pages.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The aim is to create real, authentic, and engaging content that highlights what makes The Galleria the ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Whether it’s a favourite store, a great meal, or a fun day out, The Galleria wants to see what the centre means to the local community.

Left - Ayush Gohil, Right – Anthony GreenerLeft - Ayush Gohil, Right – Anthony Greener
Left - Ayush Gohil, Right – Anthony Greener

For information about the competition and how to enter visit thegalleria.co.uk/get-creative-win-a-500-voucher/

Tim Stirling, Centre Director at The Galleria says: “We launched this competition with the aim of gaining real life content of the community enjoying their time at the Galleria. In return, we are thrilled to be able to offer a £500 cash prize each month. So, we encourage everyone to put their social media skills to the test and have a go!”

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice