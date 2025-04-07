The Galleria awards £500 to first competition winner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Galleria, Hatfield, was delighted to celebrate the first winner of their monthly social media competition, who received an incredible £500.

Winner, Ayush Gohil, submitted a fantastic reel showcasing multiple brands at the centre as well as shots of his family enjoying the leisure activities on offer. To see the reel, visit www.facebook.com/share/v/19vgqFd9aB/

The competition, which will continue in April, was launched to provide the community with the chance of being featured on The Galleria’s official social media pages.

The aim is to create real, authentic, and engaging content that highlights what makes The Galleria the ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Whether it’s a favourite store, a great meal, or a fun day out, The Galleria wants to see what the centre means to the local community.

Left - Ayush Gohil, Right – Anthony Greener

For information about the competition and how to enter visit thegalleria.co.uk/get-creative-win-a-500-voucher/

Tim Stirling, Centre Director at The Galleria says: “We launched this competition with the aim of gaining real life content of the community enjoying their time at the Galleria. In return, we are thrilled to be able to offer a £500 cash prize each month. So, we encourage everyone to put their social media skills to the test and have a go!”