The Galleria announces their newest 'Hatfield Hero'

Anthony Greener

The Galleria, Hatfield, is delighted to put a spotlight on their Retail Manager Anthony Greener this month, as part of their Hatfield Heroes series.

The initiative has been launched to recognise and celebrate individuals in the local community who are making a difference to their own lives or within the community more widely.

Anthony Greener joined the Galleria as Retail Manager in August 2023 and he has been highlighted as a Hatfield Hero this month in recognition of his outstanding dedication, hard work and commitment to his role at the centre.

Tony’s passion for making a difference has played a pivotal role in creating a vibrant and welcoming shopping experience for both customers and staff at the scheme. From managing day-to-day operations, to supporting the retailers, to collaborating consistently with the marketing and brand partner teams on ways to innovatively drive footfall and sales for the brands, Tony goes above and beyond to ensure the centre thrives.

And not only does Tony ensure the retailers are striving, but he works tirelessly to ensure that the centre is integrated within the community. He is a member of the Welwyn & Hatfield Community Partnerships Team, which aims to drive partnership opportunities amongst the local business community. His dedication has fostered strong local relationships, resulting in charities coming along to the centre to fundraise and buskers to perform, and he has been fundamental in facilitating the setup of startup businesses and organisations by providing them with space in the mall to showcase their products and services.

Tim Stirling, Centre Director of The Galleria, said, “Tony is an invaluable member of our team. We are privileged to have someone so committed to making The Galleria a success, supporting our brand partners as he does, and striving to make the scheme a welcoming and inclusive destination for everyone.”