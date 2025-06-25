Superheroes draw the crowds at Riverside Shopping Centre’s free event

Riverside Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, celebrated the return of their popular Superheroes and Villains Day for some free family fun.

Budding heroes came down to the shopping centre on Saturday 14th June for the opportunity to meet their favourite on screen characters in person, with fan favourites on hand to pose for photographs and interact with shoppers.

With characters ranging from the iconic Batman and Wonder Woman to Princess Elsa and Optimus Prime, there was something for everyone to enjoy, with an electric atmosphere drawing crowds on a sunny Saturday in the town centre.

Visitors marvelled at recognisable on-screen cars including the Batmobile Tumbler, Ecto-1 (made famous by the Ghostbusters franchise), Lightning McQueen and the Knight Rider car, which revved their engines and served as the perfect photo opportunity for children and adults alike.

Heroes assemble

Children also enjoyed picking up a trail guide to find hidden superheroes placed within the store windows for the chance to win a £50 voucher to spend at the centre, with one lucky family contacted to notify them of the shopping spree! Additionally, free face painters were very popular throughout the day, transforming children into characters of their choosing and creatures from beyond their wildest imagination!

The event was also the inaugural event featuring the shopping centre’s new ‘River Sign’ initiative, with a BSL interpreter on hand throughout the day to act as a point of contact for families requiring such services.

Whilst the day was free to attend, Riverside Shopping Centre raised funds as part of One Great Day to support Great Ormond Street Hospital, and local charity DENS. Charity stands ran tombolas, lucky dips and more to encourage donations to the fantastic cause, and the general public also got involved in dropping in supplies for the DENS foodbank to top up their stock for the local community.

The total raised for the charities will be announced on Riverside’s social media pages shortly.

Cllr Catherine McArevey, Mayor of Dacorum Borough Council was in attendance on the day, and commented, “It was a pleasure to see the town so busy and the community buzzing with excitement. The smiles on children’s faces were a delight, and my highlight was witnessing a hearing impaired child and the British Sign Language interpreter interacting - I was full of pride to see the inclusion. Darth Vader was no match for the Mayor of Dacorum though, and I was proud to protect us all from him!”

Phil Stiff of Riverside Shopping Centre said, “Wow, what a day! We would like to express a big thank you to everyone who came down to our Superheroes and Villains event, it was great to see so many familiar faces and welcome many new families to one of our biggest days of the year. We’d also like to thank everyone who donated to these fantastic causes and encourage our visitors to keep an eye on our socials for our grand total announcement!