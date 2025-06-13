Specialist nurse ‘treated like Royalty’ at Buckingham Palace garden party

Sepsis nurse, Lynnette Mupopoma, attended a Royal Garden Party recognising the commitment of public sector staff

Specialist nurse Lynnette Mupopoma swapped a shift at Watford General Hospital for a trip to Buckingham Palace one day in May to attend a Royal Garden Party.

Nominated for her excellent contributions to the work of raising sepsis awareness at West Herts Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Lynnette joined other NHS colleagues from the region for a garden party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

The garden party celebrated public sector, voluntary and community heroes and Lynnette spotted King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Princess Royal circulating among guests.

“It was beautiful,” she said. “I had so much fun. The music and the atmosphere were so lovely, and I felt like I was treated like royalty. I really wish I could have taken the team with me.”

She felt it was honour enough just to receive a nomination. “I was born and raised in Zimbabwe, where opportunities were often limited and expectations could be low. That’s why receiving this nomination meant so much to me; it was a powerful reminder that your background doesn’t have to define your future, and that with determination, it is possible to rise above your circumstances.”

Lynnette joined West Herts in 2013 and began her career in the Trust as an emergency care nurse. She later became a sepsis clinical nurse specialist helping to raise awareness of the disease and how to spot early signs of it in patients. She has introduced life-saving systems at the Trust.

She will be participating in the Nursing Times Career Plus event on 15 June and joining the Careers Spotlight Panel to share her story and inspire others.