Riverside Shopping Centre celebrates success of Local Artisan Market

Riverside Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, celebrated success at its popular Local Artisan Market this summer on Saturday 21st September.

The popular market was open for shoppers to enjoy from 10am – 4pm and featured a wide array of local independent traders with unique products, which included homeware, jewellery, candles, sweet treats and more.

The stalls were located outdoors around the shopping centre, which boasts a range of High Street favourites including Next, H&M, TK Maxx and Pandora. The Market was the perfect accompaniment for a weekend trip to the town centre for shoppers, with many enjoying browsing the spoils on offer.

The market marked the final Local Artisan Market of the summer, with one more date still to come for products for the Christmas season on Saturday 7th December which will feature a range of festive products perfect for gifting and decorating.

For local sellers, Local Artisan Markets encourages anyone who is interested in joining upcoming markets to send an enquiry to [email protected] alongside details of their company to receive further information.

Phil Stiff, Centre Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre said, “Thank you to everyone who came along to our Local Artisan Market this September, it was fantastic to have a range of so many stalls selling great products. We look forward to welcoming back the Local Artisan Market for the final market event of the year on Saturday 7th December.”

For more information about the art competition please visit www.riversidehemel.com or find updates on the centre’s Facebook page.