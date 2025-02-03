Residents unite with charity to fight for green belt in Hemel Hempstead

Hemel Hempstead residents have come together to fight the destruction of the Gade Valley. Working together with CPRE the countryside charity, the Gade Valley Coalition group is launching a crowdfunder for a legal case against a development in the fields opposite Piccotts End. They believe this could be a test case for the preservation of the Green Belt, which is coming under increasing threat from recent Government changes to policy.

The site lies to the North of the town, between the Piccotts End conservation area, the River Gade chalk stream - a rare ecosystem; the remains of the Roman Villa in Gadebridge Park and Halsey Field Nature Reserve. The land is now defined as Grey Belt as it is near homes in Gadebridge.

Alice Millest, a young mother living at Piccotts End helped to set up the fundraiser. She says:

“Not only will the proposed development permanently concrete over our precious green space, but will increase traffic on the Leighton Buzzard Road, through Piccotts End and apply further strain on already struggling local services. Its proximity to The Halsey Field Nature Reserve is an existential threat to that precious wildlife site.

“An Inquiry starting on February 5th will be one of the first to test the recent change in policy relating to Green Belt building, and it is felt that if we cannot defend this unique and characterful part of the Green Belt, then a precedent will be set for building on many other areas of beauty, including the wider Gade Valley.”

Among the activists are Gadebridge couple Mike and Chris Ridley. They founded the Friends of Halsey Field and lead a small army of volunteers committed to maintaining the wild plants and animals on the site. The site hosts many species of birds and insects, and the conservation group received an award from the CPRE in 2020.

Mike says:

“Halsey Field is a precious and species–rich oasis on the edge of urban development. We are concerned that the inevitable increase in footfall from the Fairfax site will seriously affect the spectacular flowers, butterflies and birds that local residents have come to admire. The Fairfax site is a vital wildlife corridor adjacent to Halsey Field and Warners End Woods. This does not seem to have been considered in the developer’s plans. Furthermore, the development site has a magnificent scenic value for those residents walking the footpaths in the Gade valley”

Members of Gade Valley Coalition pictured at Piccotts End.

Local environmentalists are also concerned about the effect of the development of 390 houses and a 70 bed care home on the quality and safety of the water in the River Gade chalk stream. The Dacorum Environmental Forum chair Gruff Edwards said: “Lead Local Flood Authority (HCC), The Chiltern Society and others have all raised serious objections to this development based on the effects on the delicate ecosystem. “

Angela Mitchell, Gadebridge resident and ward councillor who has been actively campaigning for three years against this planning application said:

"This land is high quality greenbelt and was not included in Dacorum's Local Plan which will protect the Higher Gade Valley from predatory applications. This development would have a significantly detrimental impact on the residents of both Gadebridge and Piccotts End who use the footpaths running through it for recreational and health and well-being purposes; it was an absolute Godsend during Covid. The local infrastructure is already creaking at the seams with busy roads and Doctors’ appointments and school places are very hard to come by. It will be a blot on our beautiful landscape and damaging to our eco systems, wildlife habitats, our ancient monument and our historic conservation area of Piccotts End. Building on this land would be an absolute sacrilege!"

Furthermore, down in the valley residents are concerned about the increased dirt, traffic and disruption which will be caused during the building of the site by lorries which will be going up and down Leighton Buzzard Road.

The developers, Fairfax Acquisitions Ltd of Sussex have taken their application to the final stage of a public inquiry to be held from 9.30 am on 5th February 2025 at The Forum in Hemel Hempstead.

CPRE Hertfordshire Planning Manager, Chris Berry said:

“Dacorum Borough Council refused permission for this development in December 2023 and Fairfax then lodged an appeal. Our Gade Valley Communities Coalition Combined Objectors Group will participate fully at the Inquiry, assisted by a barrister, and Trustee Elizabeth Hamilton and I will be an expert witness for the Group. We will do everything we can to defend the Green Belt from this inappropriate, speculative development proposal.”

The funding target is £30,000. Anyone wishing to contribute can search Gade Valley on Go Fund Me.

The public inquiry is open to anyone and residents with an interest in the development are encouraged to attend at The Forum in The Marlowes on 5th of February at 9.30 am. The inquiry will continue from 5th to 7th February, 11th – 14th February and 4th – 7th March.