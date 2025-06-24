£500,000 refurbishment underway at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre

A £500,000 programme of facility upgrades is currently underway at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre, focusing on improving key customer areas including showers, toilets, changing rooms and spa facilities.

The refurbishment project is being delivered by Everyone Active in partnership with St Albans City and District Council. Everyone Active acts as an agent of the council, managing Westminster Lodge and other local leisure centres on its behalf.

Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre is one of the district’s busiest and most well-used community facilities, attracting over a million visits every year.

With more than 6,500 fitness members and thousands of children taking part in weekly swimming lessons, the latest improvements form part of continued investment to ensure the centre meets the needs of its large and growing customer base.

The new changing rooms will include new shower cubicles, floor and wall tiling, updated lighting, and the replacement of locker doors to padlock-ready versions. The toilet and vanity areas will also undergo a complete refurbishment.

Work started on the main pool showers on 9 June and is set to complete in the coming days. The area is undergoing a full refurbishment, including the installation of new showers and updated floor and wall tiles.

To minimise disruption, daytime customers are being redirected to the main pool via the teaching pool, with alternative showering facilities available in the changing village.

Full access to the main pool is restored each day from 4pm, once daily works are completed.

Meanwhile, the bistro toilets have already received new floor tiling, with final decorative touches set to be completed shortly.

Further upgrades are also planned in the coming weeks, including a full refit of the men’s and ladies’ gym changing rooms.

Improvements to the spa’s heat and water facilities, as well as its changing areas, are also on the schedule, with dates and details to be confirmed soon.

Steve Cox, Area Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: “With more than a million visits each year, Westminster Lodge is one of our most popular centres, and it’s vital that our facilities reflect that level of usage.

“We’re committed to delivering the highest standards for our customers, and this investment will significantly enhance the experience for all who use the centre. The works have been carefully planned to minimise disruption, and we’re looking forward to unveiling the upgraded areas very soon.”

Chris Traill, Strategic Director for Community and Place Delivery for St Albans City and District Council, said: “This is a major investment which will enhance Westminster Lodge to the benefit of all the centre’s users.

“It is a demonstration of our commitment, together with our partners Everyone Active, to provide our residents with outstanding leisure facilities where they can exercise, improve their health, take up new activities and socialise.”