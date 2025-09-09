Opinion: Hertfordshire farming leader welcomes huge public show of support on Back British Farming Day

A Hertfordshire farming leader has welcomed a huge show of public support for the industry on Back British Farming Day.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NFU’s latest Farmer Favourability Survey results were released on Back British Farming Day on Wednesday and revealed the public has voted farmers as the second most respected profession in the UK for the third year running1.

The survey demonstrates the public really values farmers for producing high-quality food, caring for animals and protecting the countryside – often in the face of extreme weather and economic pressures. Ranking farmers and growers second only to our fantastic nurses, the survey also found:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

92% people feel it’s important Britain has a productive farming sector.

89% say British farms should grow as much food as possible to support national food security.

More than three-quarters of respondents trust British food more than food from the rest of the world.

Cows grazing on The Chilterns.

With new Ministers in Defra, there is an opportunity to make farming’s case strongly to a new top team.

As the NFU took Back British Farming Day once again to Westminster, it is calling on government to recognise and reflect on this continued public support with policies that truly value domestic food production and farming’s environmental delivery.

NFU Hertfordshire Vice Chair Ros David, who works on her family’s arable and sheep farm at Knebworth, said: “It is fantastic to see this public support.

“Farmers in North Hertfordshire are proud to play their part in feeding the nation, protecting our stunning landscape on the edge of the Chilterns and educating the local population about how we produce, year in, year out, quality, healthy, nutritious, traceable and affordable food.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NFU Hertfordshire Vice Chair Ros David.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “British farming is the bedrock of the country’s largest manufacturing sector – food and drink – worth over £150 billion to the economy and supporting more than four million jobs. Just as we rightly celebrate the strength of our food and drink sector, we must also recognise and invest in the people who make it possible: our farmers and growers.

“Back British Farming Day is about recognising the value of our farmers – not just for the food they produce, but for the role they play in our communities, our economy and our environment. And clearly, the public is behind us.”