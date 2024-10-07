Oh, what a night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rennie Grove Peace volunteer has gone above and beyond her usual role to organise a night to remember for the person she supports.

Mandy, from Hemel Hempstead, has been volunteering as a Compassionate Neighbour with Rennie Grove Peace since late last year. She has been matched with Nigel who she supports through regular visits to combat the isolation caused by his health conditions and mobility issues.

Despite their age difference the pair soon discovered they have a huge amount in common – including a love of country music.

When she heard The Country Music Experience was coming to the Alban Arena, she knew it was something Nigel would love!

Mandy and Nigel meet the band

Despite concerns about how Nigel would access the event due to his mobility issues, Mandy set about researching the event and speaking to the organisers to find out whether it would be possible to take Nigel there.

Not only did Mandy manage to arrange the tickets for them both in a way that was accessible for Nigel, she also organised a surprise meet and greet with the band after the show!

In order to make the evening even more special, Mandy booked for the pair to go for dinner at a restaurant in town first, then on to the show.

Mandy says:

“We just had the best time! When Nigel and I first met we bonded over our love of country music so to be able to take that out of his living room and experience the joy of live music together was amazing.

“The Arena staff were incredible at taking care of Nigel and made sure we had no trouble accessing the show. We even had staff allocated to support us if needed. To meet the band at the end was just the cherry on the top!”

Nigel adds:

“I feel like I struck gold when I met Mandy. She gives me a sense of purpose when I talk to her and is so supportive. She always asks me how I feel and I can talk openly with her about how things are going.

“I’m so touched that she organised this night out for us. I can’t remember the last time I went out to a restaurant, let alone a live music event. Having Mandy to do this with gave me the confidence to get out and experience something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. It was one of the best nights of my life!”

To find out more about volunteering as a Compassionate Neighbour email [email protected], call 01727 731020 or visit renniegrovepeace.org