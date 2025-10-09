Nostalgia nights – Hitchin care home invites community to dementia disco

Residents and staff at Iris Court care home in Hitchin dusted off their dancing shoes for their Bi-monthly Dementia Disco

Knowing how much their residents love to dance, the team at Iris Court care home came up with the genius idea of a dementia-friendly disco. The team at Iris Court invited along members of the local community and friends and family of the home to the join them for the evening.

The home welcome the community into join them for the evening. If you and your loved ones or community group would like to attend, please contact the home to book a place, call 01462414700.

General Manager Tash Begum, commented: “Nostalgia Nights is a fantastic way to connect with others. It’s wonderful to see the power of music bring joy and reminiscence for those living with dementia, their families and caregivers. Everyone is welcome - we’re really looking forward to making more friends in our local community.”

Sandra enjoying her time at the Nostalgia Nights Disco

Iris Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Iris Court provides residential, and dementia care for 60 residents from respite breaks to long term stays.