New Tesco store opens in Hemel Hempstead

Hemel Hempstead Tesco colleagues cut the ribbon on the new express store

In addition to providing new jobs, the store team are also working hard to support local food banks and charities.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco has welcomed customers to its new Express store located at 34 Lawn Lane just off the Plough Roundabout.

The new store opened its doors for the first time on Thursday the 13th of February to an excited group of first-time shoppers. The new store features a bakery, Costa Coffee and National Lottery service. The store’s management team have shared their thoughts on the opening day and how they hope the new store can benefit the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Store Manager Mohamed Roshen Mohamed Alavi said: "We are absolutely delighted to open our new Tesco Express and begin serving the local community. Our shelves will feature a wide range of fresh produce, value-packed meal deal and delicious bakery treats. I am proud to lead a fantastic team of store colleagues, 9 of whom have been newly recruited by Tesco.

"We are also thrilled to be part of the Tesco Stronger Starts grant scheme, which provides essential funding to schools to support the health and wellbeing of children."

Store Manager Abira Thavarajah, said “The opening went really well. I have been waiting 3 years for this store opening and it's really exciting to finally see it open and running.

"We invited some children from Nash Mills Church of England Primary School to the opening and they really enjoyed our fresh bakery, hampers and goody bags." "I look forward to building a strong community relationship with our customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local schools and community groups are invited to apply for community funding through Tesco Stronger Starts, Tesco’s blue token voting scheme which sees three local projects voted on by customers in store every three months, with first place awarded up to £1,500, second place up to £1,000 and third place up to £500.

The new Express store will also participate in the Community Food Connection scheme, which redistributes surplus food to charities and community groups from every Tesco store at the end of each day. Since its launch in 2016, the Tesco Community Food Connection Scheme has donated more than 145 million meals to charities across the UK.

This scheme is run in partnership with food redistribution charity FareShare. Each month more than one million meals’ worth of food are donated across the country.